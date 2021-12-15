Aisha, one of the new singers of Amici 21, was the protagonist of a confrontation with the professional dancers Francesca Tocca and Elena d’Amario. The three women discussed their insecurities and Francesca Tocca confessed to feeling perpetually wrong, especially in a profession that always requires perfection.

Since she entered the school of Friends 21, Aisha is trying to address and overcome the insecurities related to his relationship with the body. This is why staging lessons with the professional dancers of the talent to become aware of his movements and to be able to feel completely at ease on stage.

In the last daytime of Amici, Maria De Filippi has chosen to be compared Aisha with Francesca Touch And Elena d’Amario. Professionals are known for their brilliant talent but also for one beauty and a unique sensuality. Despite this, Maria De Filippi wanted to make it clear that even the two of them, despite their apparent “perfection”, have many insecurities.

Friends 21: Francesca Tocca in tears

While Aisha confessed to seeing how “beautiful” Francesca Tocca, Maria De Filippi immediately gave the floor to the dancer, stating: “You always feel wrong, but what is wrong with you? “. The professional dancer, wife of Raimondo Todaro, was moved by talking about her insecurities:

“Sometimes we finish inside a tunnel… Maria, I can’t speak, I would like to explain it but I immediately feel like crying… ”.

Maria De Filippi, then, pointed out that Francesca Touch she also does a particular job, which puts her to the test every day:

“Let’s say that this job requires you to always be perfect in the eyes of the people. Sometimes we make ourselves more problems when people don’t see all these problems ”.

At this point the dancer let herself go, talking about the negative comments she sometimes receives on social media and the perception of her body: “Now by my standards I feel out of shape“, He admitted Francesca Touch, letting all his insecurities emerge. “How do we pretend to please others if we are so hard on ourselves?” Said Aisha, who tried to cheer up the dancer.

