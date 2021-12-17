The path of the Cosmary dancer within Amici 21 continues with ups and downs. Alessandra Celentano, who had to take her into her team, immediately brought Cosmary to mind with a new letter, in which she stressed that the dancer will probably be replaced soon. . Meanwhile, Cosmary has been working to improve.

Entry into the school of Friends after winning the match against Virginia, Cosmary he immediately understood that his path in talent would not be easy to face. Precisely as a result of the challenge, the dancer she ended up in the team of Alessandra Celentanor, who made no secret of not appreciating Cosmary’s talent at all.

After the teacher decided to suspend her shirt, there was a new one comparison in the rehearsal room. Alessandra Celentano, in fact, he wanted to read one letter to his student, explaining once again clearly his point of view: “I don’t know how long you will last”, said the coach in no uncertain terms, ready to replace her with a talent that she deems really worthy of entering the school.

Friends 21: Cosmary at risk?

Alessandra Celentano, in fact, he had no problem expressing his ideas to Cosmary:

“I found you in spite of myself and you are certainly not an element that I would have chosen of my own will. You are in school now and I think it is right to give you a chance. Your preparation and your predisposition are really poor quality. You will have to undergo important changes if followed properly both from a technical and a physical point of view “.

There Celentano, just to seek improvement on the part of Cosmary, has planned for the girl a series of additional lessons of modern, hip-hop and latin. For the girl it promises to be a really complicated period, in which she will have to demonstrate that she can work much harder than the others to maintain the bench.

Cosmary immediately began the preparation, under the watchful eye of Alessandra Celentano, who spared no corrections and criticisms of the dancer during rehearsals. His experience ad Friends 21 Will she continue or will the coach eventually decide to assign the bench to a dancer who can better meet her expectations?