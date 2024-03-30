Amici 2024, the evening streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 30 March

This evening, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the second episode of the Evening of Amici 2024 will be broadcast. Fifteen students will compete to win this edition of the talent show, hosted once again by Maria De Philippi. Where to see Amici 2024, the evening live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5.

Amici 2024, the evening live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Amici 2024 on TV and live streaming, in the evening, but how many episodes will be broadcast on Canale 5? In total, nine episodes will be broadcast: the first on Saturday 23 March 2024; the last one (the final) on Saturday 18 May 2024. This year too the evening show of Amici 24 will not be live, but recorded during the week. The final, however, will be broadcast live and you will be able to vote via televoting. But let's see the complete schedule together (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 23 March 2024 BROADCAST

Second episode: Saturday 30 March 2024 TODAY

Third episode: Saturday 6 April 2024

Fourth episode: Saturday 13 April 2024

Fifth episode: Saturday 20 April 2024

Sixth episode: Saturday 27 April 2024

Seventh episode: Saturday 4 May 2024

Eighth episode: Saturday 11 May 2024

Ninth episode (final): Saturday 18 May 2024

But how long does each evening episode of Amici 2024 last? The broadcast of each evening is scheduled from 9.30 pm to 00.50 am. The total duration of the individual evenings will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes (including advertising breaks).