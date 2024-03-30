Amici 2024, the evening: eliminated, who was eliminated today, March 30th

FRIENDS 2024 EVENING ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Saturday 30 March, during the second episode of Amici 2024, the evening show? Two students had to leave the talent show. The first was Nicholas who lost in the runoff against Sarah and Lucia. The name of the second eliminated, one between Giovanni and Marisol, was announced during the episode. The one who had to leave the talent show was… UPDATING NEWS…

Students

Which students are admitted to the Amici Evening 2024? There are 15 students. Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

Kumo (Tiziano Coiro, dance)

(Tiziano Coiro, dance) Lucia Ferrari (dance)

(dance) He gives me (Christian Prestato, singing)

(Christian Prestato, singing) Nicholas Borgogni (hip-hop dance)

(hip-hop dance) Sarah Toscano (I sing)

(I sing) Sofia Cagnetti (dance)

(dance) Dustin Taylor (dance)

(dance) Holden (Joseph Carta, singing)

(Joseph Carta, singing) Marisol Castellanos (dance)

(dance) Petit (Salvatore Moccia, singing)

(Salvatore Moccia, singing) Ayle (Elia Faggella, singing)

(Elia Faggella, singing) Gaia De Martino (dance)

(dance) Giovanni Tesse (Latin dances)

(Latin dances) Lil Jolie (Angela Ciancio, singing)

(Angela Ciancio, singing) Martina Giovannini (I sing)

Amici 2024, the evening: eliminated, how it works

We saw the eliminated from the first episode of the Evening of Amici 2024, but how does the Canale 5 talent show work? This year too, the competition will be characterized by the challenge between three teams, each led by two teachers (one singing and one dancing) who will bring with them the students chosen and followed during the school phase. The pairings of teachers, and therefore the consequent formation of the teams, were decided by the production of Amici taking into account the opinions expressed and the teaching approaches that have emerged during these months. Judging the Evening competition will be the external jury, which has been completely renewed this year. They have the task of voting for each test and establishing winners and losers of the various team challenges, which will already lead to two eliminations in the first episode on March 23rd.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Amici 2024, the evening live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, airs on Saturday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.