Amici 2024, the evening show: previews (guests, students and teams) of the second episode, 30 March

Tonight, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the second episode of the Evening of Amici 2024 will be broadcast. Fifteen students will compete to win this edition of the talent show, hosted once again by Maria De Filippi . But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today's episode was recorded in recent days. Musical guest in the studio was the singer Ermal Meta who presented the single L'unico difficile, released last March 8th. Also present was Mattia Zenzola, winner of the 2023 edition of Amici. The dancer demonstrated a choreography for Giovanni.

The second episode of the Evening of Amici 23 ended with one elimination and two students left in the balance, ending up in the final ballot. The name of the second eliminated will be discovered by the public only during tonight's live broadcast, Saturday 30 March. According to what was leaked from the previews released by the X Amici News account, the first challenge was the one played between the team led by Pettinelli and Todaro (dancers: Gaia, Giovanni; singers: Lil Jolie, Martina) and the one led by Cuccarini and Lo ( dancers: Lucia, Nicholas, Sofia; singers: Mida, Sarah). Sarah, Lucia and Nicholas ended up in the run-off and the latter was eliminated.

In the second heat, the team of Pettinelli and Todaro challenged that of Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano (dancers: Dustin, Marisol; singers: Holden, Petit). The first to lose were forced to send the dancer Giovanni to the run-off. The third heat saw the team of Zerbi and Celentano compete against that of Emanuel Lo and Cuccarini. The latter were the ones who won and Marisol ended up in the run-off. Giovanni and Marisol then clashed, performing in front of the jury but the name of the eliminated student will only be made known during tonight's episode.

Amici 2024, the evening: all the students

Which students are admitted to the Amici Evening 2024? As mentioned, there are 15 students. Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

Kumo (Tiziano Coiro, dance)

(Tiziano Coiro, dance) Lucia Ferrari (dance)

(dance) He gives me (Christian Prestato, singing)

(Christian Prestato, singing) Nicholas Borgogni (hip-hop dance)

(hip-hop dance) Sarah Toscano (I sing)

(I sing) Sofia Cagnetti (dance)

(dance) Dustin Taylor (dance)

(dance) Holden (Joseph Carta, singing)

(Joseph Carta, singing) Marisol Castellanos (dance)

(dance) Petit (Salvatore Moccia, singing)

(Salvatore Moccia, singing) Ayle (Elia Faggella, singing)

(Elia Faggella, singing) Gaia De Martino (dance)

(dance) Giovanni Tesse (Latin dances)

(Latin dances) Lil Jolie (Angela Ciancio, singing)

(Angela Ciancio, singing) Martina Giovannini (I sing)

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2024, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided into teams. Three in total, each led by a dance coach and a singing coach. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Team Anna Pettinelli and Raimondo Todaro