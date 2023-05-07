Amici 2023, the evening: the finalists of Maria De Filippi’s talent show

Who are the finalists of Amici 2023, the evening that tonight – Saturday 6 May – saw the semi-final broadcast on Canale 5? They will be taking part in the last act of Maria De Filippi’s talent show Isobel, Matthias, Angelina and one between wax And Aaron, which ended up on the ballot. Eliminated Madeleine.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

Streaming and TV

We have seen the finalists of Amici 2023, in the evening, but where to see the latest episode on live TV and live streaming? The show, as is known, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.