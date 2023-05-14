Friends 2023, the evening: televoting, how to vote for the finalists

FRIENDS 2023 EVENING TELEVOTING – How do you vote for the finalist students of Amici 2023, the evening that tonight – May 14 – will see the final broadcast on Canale 5? This evening Mattia, Wax, Isobel and Angelina will compete to obtain the palm of champion of this season of the Maria De Filippi school. The regulation that will be implemented during the final episode, which will be broadcast tonight, has been published on the official web channels dedicated to the programme.

The role of viewers will be even more influential on the final result. In the part of the regulation dedicated to televoting we read: “The final consists of the competition between the 4 finalists selected during the previous episodes, who will perform in a series of challenges, divided into various rounds. All the challenges will be evaluated exclusively through the televote of the public from home to determine the final winner of the programme”.

How to vote

But let’s see how to vote (televoting and not) for the students of Amici 2023, in the evening. The public will have different types of votes available. It will be possible to express your preference for televoting via mobile, from the website www.wittytv.itfrom the Mediaset Infinity App, from the Wittytv App and from the enabled Smart TVs.

Mobile: it is possible to carry out televoting from mobile via SMS to the number 477.000.1. It will be necessary to indicate the competitor’s name/code. The cost of the message varies according to the operator. There is a maximum of 5 votes per user per challenge.

www.wittytv.it, Mediaset Infinity App, Wittytv App and Smart TV: also in this case, there is a maximum of 5 votes per account per challenge. To vote, just click on the competitor’s icon through www.wittytv.it, the Mediaset Infinity App, the Wittytv App and Smart TV. As for www.wittytv.it, the Mediaset Infinity App and the Wittytv App, you will need to have an account.