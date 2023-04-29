Amici 2023, the evening streaming and live TV: where to see the seventh episode, 29 April

This evening, Saturday 29 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the seventh episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show. conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. Where to see Amici 2023, the evening live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5.

Friends 2023, the evening live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Amici 2023 on TV and live streaming in the evening, but how many episodes will be broadcast on Canale 5? In all, nine episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 18 March 2023; the last one (the final) on Saturday 13 May 2023. Also this year the evening of Amici 23 will not be live, but recorded during the week. The final, on the other hand, will be broadcast live and it will be possible to vote thanks to televoting. But let’s see together the complete programming (attention: it could vary):