The new edition will kick off in September with the afternoon stage before landing in prime time in the spring

Editorial board

Not just Big Brother. Among the most eagerly awaited Mediaset programs for the next television season, starting in a few days, there is also the new edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi, the talent show now in its 23rd edition. The kickoff for the afternoon version is set for September 24, 2023with the landlady always confirmed to the condition and some news in the cast.

Friends 23, Anna Pettinelli is back — The news had been in the air for some time, ever since Rai announced the new edition of The Voice Kids: the singer Arisa, part of the cast in the last season of the program and also in that of 2020/2021 and in 2018, will give way to Anna Pettinellithe radio host who had already taken part in Friends of Maria De Filippi as a singing teacher. See also Finals of tournaments that changed venues: a Libertadores in Europe, a World Cup venue removed...

To confirm the return of Anna Pettinelli for what will be in all respects her fourth participation in Amici was today Dagospia. The replacement of Arisa should be, barring twists and turns, the only change to the cast of professors of the new edition: on the singing front they remain confirmed Rudy Zerbi And Lorella Cuccariniwhile as regards the dance there will be Alessandra Celentano, Raymond Todaro and Emanuel Lo.

As per tradition, the new edition of Amici will kick off with the afternoon phase for the last months of 2023 and the first months of the following year before leaving the place at the evening stage to which the best students of this edition will have access, divided into teams and ready to challenge each other from week to week until the final episode.

What happened to Arisa? — The temporary farewell of Arisa ad Friends of Maria De Filippi it is not related to an artist’s decision to take a break from television. In fact, the 41-year-old will make a leap to Rai for the next television season and will be part of the jury of the new edition of The Voice Kids, starting in the autumn on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici once again in the running. The singer should replace i Riches and Poorsjudges of the last edition together with Loredana Bertè, Clementino and Gigi D’Alessio. See also F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc's bad luck sees us clearly from Max's visor