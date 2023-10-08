Amici 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the talent show today, 8 October

Amici 2023 is Maria De Filippi’s talent show broadcast every Sunday on Canale 5 at 2pm. Now in its twenty-third edition, it sees, as always, a school of young dancers and singers getting involved and challenging each other to achieve their goal. But where to see Amici 2023 live on TV and streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

Maria De Filippi’s talent show is broadcast on Sundays at 2pm on Canale 5 (channel 5 on digital terrestrial, 105 on Sky). Amici is also broadcast in reruns on La5, while the daytime broadcast is broadcast on Canale 5 and lasts about half an hour, immediately after Men and Women. The objective for the young singers and dancers will be to learn and improve to the point of convincing the teachers to let them attend the evening show which will be broadcast in the spring again on Canale 5.

Friends 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Other unreleased video content is available on the Witty TV platform and on the talent show’s official social channels.

Teachers

News among the teachers, who are: Anna Pettinelli, Lorella Cuccarini and Rudy Zerbi for singing; Alessandra Celentano, Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro for the dance. There is therefore the great return of Anna Pettinelli who takes Arisa’s place. There are twenty students in total. Who will arrive in the evening?