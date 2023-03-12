Amici 2022 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the talent show today, March 12

Tonight, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 14.00 on Canale 5, Amici, Maria De Filippi’s talent show, now in its twenty-second edition, will be broadcast, which as always sees a school of young dancers and singers get involved and challenge each other to achieve their goal . But where to see Amici 2022 2023 live on TV and in streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Maria De Filippi’s talent show airs this afternoon, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 2 pm on Canale 5 (channel 5 of digital terrestrial, 105 of Sky). Amici is also broadcast in reruns on La5, while the daytime program is broadcast on Canale 5 and lasts about half an hour, immediately after Men and Women.

Friends 2022 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Other unedited video content is available on the Witty TV platform and on the talent show’s official social channels.

Teachers

We have seen where to see Amici 2022 2023 on TV and live streaming, but who are the professors? Confirmed last year’s team: Raimondo Todaro, Emanuel Lo and Alessandra Celentano for dance and Rudy Zerbi, Arisa and Lorella Cuccarini for singing will be behind the chairs throughout the year. Many were disappointed by the lack of Veronica Peparini as a teacher, but the choreographer had only words of esteem for Maria and the programme: “Amici is a machine with tight deadlines. Once you do Friends I believe you can do it all. This applies to both students and us teachers. Now if I have to assemble a choreography it’s a piece of cake. Friends it was a beautiful thing, an important step. In the end it was also a school for me in all respects”.