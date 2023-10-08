Amici 2023: previews and guests of today’s episode, 8 October. Students, professors, competitors, streaming, Canale 5

Today, Sunday 8 October 2023, a new episode of Amici 2023 is broadcast on Canale 5, Maria De Filippi’s program which for years has launched many talents in both music and dance. Appointment every Sunday at 2pm. Every day then there will be the usual daytime on Canale 5. But what are the previews and today’s guests? Here’s everything you need to know.

Today, 8 October 2023, at 2pm a new episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi will be broadcast. After having formed the class, with the new singers and dancers, the rehearsals and challenges for the students begin. The guest of the episode, recorded in recent days, was Annalisa who sang Ragazza sola. Dance judge: Virna Toppi. How did the dancers rank this Sunday?

Marisol danced to the tune of either Sempteber or Wind and Fire. In the task she danced to the tune of Be Mine.

Sofia dances Tattoo. Virna complimented her a lot. She thought she danced badly

Nicholas danced to the tune of Italodisco with demonstration by Elena D’Amario. Rating 8.5.

Gaia danced Let’s start from the end of Emma Marrone.

Chiara and Dustin. The latter got an 8 dancing Sweet Dream. Chiara danced to “Halo” by Beyoncé.

Simone danced to a song in English. Virna Toppi tells him that he was good, but…

Kumo danced to the tune of Hai of the Islands in the Eyes.

Elia danced to the tune of: Look at the moon.

Marisol completed the Latin assignment given to her by Raimondo Todaro. Umberto and Francesca demonstrated the proof. The task was passed with flying colors and Alessandra Celentano said she was very proud of her student. Nicholas carried out the task given to him by Celentano. The teacher gave him a 2…

Sofia won the dance improvisation competition. The dancer thus beat: Marisol and Nicholas. The improvisation was on videogames with: Umberto, Elena and Giulia. Umberto was the spider, the enemy, while the helpers, Fiore and Fragolina, were Elena and Giulia S. Judge of the challenge? Sebastian. What did Sofia win? The possibility of participating in a Pink Floyd event.

During the episode of Amici 2023 broadcast today, Sunday 8 October, the singers’ competition also took place:

Lil Jolie sang And I Think of You and was moved at the end of the performance. Rating: 8.5

Mew sang Give me love

Holden sang Stella di mare by Lucio Dalla. Rudy Zerbi gave him a 10.

Petit sang a song in French with his own added bars in Italian. The title of the song? Alors on danse by Stromae

Stella sang Olivia’s Vampire

Space sang I’m a real Italian.

Midas sang Maria. For Pettinelli it should get 5.5.

Metthew sang Blu Ghiaccio Travoltonte by Tommaso Paradiso.

Holy Francisco sang Lightning Rods.

Ezio sang Peaches by Justin Biber.

Then the competition of the unpublished. Petit triumphed and his unreleased song will be produced by Takagi and Ketra. Also dueling with him were: Space and Ezio. What will be produced will not be Brooklyn but Che fai.

Finally Sarah won the challenge against the feared Alice. They both sang their own unreleased song and a cover. Challenge judge? Beppe Vessicchio.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Amici 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.