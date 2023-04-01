Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the third episode, 1 April

Tonight, Saturday 1 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the third episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded in recent days. During tonight’s episode guests know Nuzzo and Di Biase. In the first heat the teams of Zerbi-Celentano and Arisa-Todaro challenge each other. The first team prevailed, condemning Wax to provisional elimination. In the second game, there was a confrontation between the pupils of Zerbi – Celentano and those of Cuccarini – Lo. Defeated the Cuccarini – Lo team. Samu ends up on the ballot.

In the third heat the Zerbi-Celentano team renewed and lost the clash with Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo. In the ballot the dancers Ramon and Isobel and the singer Aaron. Ramon is playing for the place. At this point, the final ballot to decree the elimination of the evening is a three-way challenge that Ramon wins first, thus returning to the game. The last clash is therefore song against dance, Wax vs Samu, which however remained pending. The contestants have returned to the house where they will find out the verdict. Who will have to leave the program between Wax and Samu? We’ll have to wait for the episode to air to find out.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Amici 2023 evening were divided into teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team