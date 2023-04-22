Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the sixth episode, 22 April

Tonight, Saturday 22 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the sixth episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded in recent days. During tonight’s episode, Gaia Gozzi and Max Briganti will be guests. The first is a well-known face at Maria De Filippi’s talent show: in fact, the singer won the nineteenth edition. Max Briganti, on the other hand, radio host will entertain the judges Cristiano Malgioglio, Giuseppe Giofrè and Michele Bravi.

The dancer Mattia, the singer Cricca and the dancer Ramon ended up in the final ballot. The first to save himself was Mattia, while Cricca and Ramon remained at risk of elimination. One of them will have to leave the talent show, almost one step away from the evening of the final. As usual, the verdict will be communicated by Maria De Filippi in the house, in the presence of all the other boys. According to the previews, the first heat will see the team of Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano compete against Raimondo Todaro and Arisa. To win the Todarisa, who choose to send Ramon at risk of elimination.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Samu (dancer)

Madeleine (dancer)

Megan (ballerina)

NDG (singer)

Clique (singer)

Angelina (singer)

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Ramón (dancer)

Gianmarco (dancer)

Isobel (dancer)

Aaron (singer)

Little G (singer)

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team