Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the seventh episode, 29 April

Tonight, Saturday 29 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the seventh episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded in recent days. During tonight’s episode, Enrico Brignano and Emma Marrone will be guests, who presented, for the first time on TV, the new single Half the world. Aron and Cricca again ended up in the final ballot. One of them will have to leave the talent show, almost one step away from the evening of the final. As usual, the verdict will be communicated by Maria De Filippi in the house. Saved by the judges, in the three-way ballot, Maddalena. According to the previews, Isobel suffered a slight injury to her arm and had to leave the studio to be treated by a physiotherapist.

Alessandra Celentano and Rudy Zerbi won the gauntlet of the profs. Arisa sang ‘Emozioni’ by Lucio Battisti and Todaro danced half choreography with a professional dancer and the other half with Giulia Stabile. Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo danced a very sexy pas de deux. Celentano danced to the tune of Wednesday’s soundtrack. Rudy wore the one hand costume.

The first heat saw the Celentano – Zerbi team pitted against the Cuccalò. The team led by the ballet teacher and the former president of Sony wins. Clique ends up on the ballot. In the second match Zerbi – Celentano and the Todarisas clashed. The latter are the winners. Aron is the student at risk of elimination. In the last race, the Todarisas decide to challenge the Cuccalòs. The latter lose the confrontation by condemning Maddalena to a play-off.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Samu (dancer)

Madeleine (dancer)

Megan (ballerina)

NDG (singer)

Clique (singer)

Angelina (singer)

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Ramón (dancer)

Gianmarco (dancer)

Isobel (dancer)

Aaron (singer)

Little G (singer)

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team