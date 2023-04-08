Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the fourth episode, 8 April

Tonight, Saturday 8 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded in recent days. During tonight’s episode there will be only one eliminated with three students at risk of elimination but one of them will be saved “immediately”. Alessio and Mattia will end up at risk of elimination. To find out who has been eliminated, it will be necessary to wait for the episode to be broadcast on Channel 5. Guests of the evening will be the comedian Alessandro Siani and the singer Annalisa, ready to present her new single, Mon Amour. But let’s see the previews in detail.

First heat with Cuccarini/Lo challenging Arisa/Todaro. It starts with Angelina against Mattia, the singer wins. Then Wax gets the better of Clique. Finally Angelina and Cricca against Federica and the two singers win. In ballot Alessio, Mattia and Wax. Alessio ends up at risk of elimination. Second round Cuccarini/Lo against Zerbi and Celentano. The latter win, nominating Maddalena and Angelina. Then, Angelina ends up on the ballot. At the end of the third heat, however, Mattia ends up in the ballot, against Alessio and Angelina. The singer is saved right away. And only at the end of Saturday’s broadcast will we find out who survived between Alessio and Mattia…

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the "CuccaLo"; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro.

