Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the ninth episode, 14 May

Tonight, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the ninth episode (the final) of the Serale di Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) challenged each other to win this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. Tonight the last act with the official announcement of the winner. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

There are some interesting news in view of the final episode of Amici 22, in which Mattia, Wax, Isobel and Angelina will compete to obtain the palm of champion of this season of the Maria De Filippi school. In fact, the regulation that will be implemented during the final episode, which will be broadcast tonight, has been published on the official web channels dedicated to the programme. The role of viewers will be even more influential on the final result. In the part of the regulation dedicated to televoting we read: “The final consists of the competition between the 4 finalists selected during the previous episodes, who will perform in a series of challenges, divided into various rounds. All the challenges will be evaluated exclusively through the televote of the public from home to determine the final winner of the programme”.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Samu (dancer)

Madeleine (dancer)

Megan (ballerina)

NDG (singer)

Clique (singer)

Angelina (singer)

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Ramón (dancer)

Gianmarco (dancer)

Isobel (dancer)

Aaron (singer)

Little G (singer)

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team