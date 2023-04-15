Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the fifth episode, 15 April

Tonight, Saturday 15 April 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show, conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded in recent days. During tonight’s episode, Francesco Cicchella and Clara di Mare Fuori will be guests, awarded with the gold disc for the song ‘Origami all’alba’. To triumph in the gauntlet between the professors were Emanuel Lo and Lorella Cuccarini, who danced to the tune of Madame’s ‘The good in the bad’, and apologized again to their respective companions after the kiss a few weeks ago.

Raimondo Todaro and Arisa proposed, combining song and dance, ‘I would like to kiss you’. Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano were inspired by the film starring Richard Gere and Taylor Swift. Celentano tried her hand at a tango, while Zerbi was replaced by a stunt double. The first challenge between Lorella Cuccarini – Emanuel Lo and Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano was won by the Cuccalò, as well as the second, which saw the two previous teams as protagonists again. In the third decisive match, which engaged the Cuccalòs against Todaro and Arisa, the team captained by Cuccarini – Lo still had the best. In the final ballot, Federica and Ramon ended up. Saved, in extremis, Cricca. Only on Saturday evening, at the end of the episode, in the house, will we discover the name of the person eliminated from the programme.

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Samu (dancer)

Madeleine (dancer)

Megan (ballerina)

NDG (singer)

Clique (singer)

Angelina (singer)

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Ramón (dancer)

Gianmarco (dancer)

Isobel (dancer)

Aaron (singer)

Little G (singer)

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team