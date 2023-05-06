Amici 2023, the evening: the previews (guests, pupils and teams) of the eighth episode, 6 May

Tonight, Saturday 6 May 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the eighth episode of the Evening of Amici 2023 will be broadcast. Fifteen students (eight dancers and seven singers) will compete to win the victory of this edition of the talent show. conducted once again by Maria De Filippi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Today’s episode was recorded on the morning of May 6th. UPDATING…

Friends 2023, evening: all students

Who are the students admitted to the Amici Evening 2023? As mentioned, there are 15 students (eight dancers and seven singers). Here are all the singers admitted to the evening:

NDG

Clique

Angelina

Aaron

little g

Federica

wax

Here are all the dancers admitted to the evening:

Samu

Madeleine

Megan

Ramon

Gianmarco

Isobel

Alexei

Matthias

The teams

The various students admitted to the Evening of Amici 2023, broadcast on Channel 5, they were divided by teams. Three in all, each headed by a dance coach and a singing coach. That of Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo, already viral on social media as the “CuccaLo”; that of Rudi Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano; that of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro. Here are all the names of the respective teams:

Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo

Samu (dancer)

Madeleine (dancer)

Megan (ballerina)

NDG (singer)

Clique (singer)

Angelina (singer)

Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano

Ramón (dancer)

Gianmarco (dancer)

Isobel (dancer)

Aaron (singer)

Little G (singer)

Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team