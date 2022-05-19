To reveal the mystery the journalist Massimo Galanto who explained how it is not the result of a case.

The 2022 edition of Friends ended last week with the triumph of Luigi. Many on social media pointed out that the journalists invited to the final did not criticize any of the finalist students.

An attitude considered somewhat strange given that by profession the experts of the print media and the web come to criticize even big stars with established careers behind them.

But behind the benevolent attitude of the professionals there is a very specific strategy that explained the journalist of Tv Blog Massimo Galanto who participated in the final.

Galanto speaking in the podcast Tv Blog Pills replied to various comments read on social media about the final, including the fact that the journalists did not criticize any pupils.

The reporter explained clearly that this is a request made by the production of the program Friends who, at this point in the transmission, prefer to experience everything as a party.

“The production invites the journalist and is told that the Amici finale is seen as a sort of party. The invitation that is made explicit is not implicit, it is to avoid ruining the party “ – Galanto confessed.

Amici 2022, the production invites you to make only positive comments

The invitation is not to criticize the students but to make only positive comments. “If you have a positive comment to make about one of the contestants, raise your hand and express it freely. If, on the other hand, you have to come to the Amici final and say ‘you are worse, you are even worse, you are not capable’ then perhaps it is better not to. It seems to me a legitimate request “.

The expert sees nothing strange behind the organizers’ request. Indeed, those who accept to participate know very well which rules to comply with.

“The awareness is that we are part of a television program that has rules and if you want to respect them you can participate, otherwise you can stay at home” – clarified Galanto.