Amici 2022: the previews and guests of today’s episode, 11 December. Students, professors, competitors, streaming, Canale 5

Today, Sunday 11 December 2022, a new episode of Amici 2022 is broadcast on Canale 5, the program by Maria De Filippi which for years has launched many many talents both in music and in dance. Appointment every Sunday at 14. Then every day there will be the usual daytime on Canale 5. But what are the previews and today’s guests? Here’s everything you need to know.

Previews, guests, students, professors

Today, Sunday 11 December 2022, a new episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi is broadcast at 2 pm. Among the guests of this episode Achille Lauro, Emma, ​​Rebecca Staffelli, Garrison, Veronica Peparini and Kledi Kadiu. Three former Amici teachers, therefore, who had the role of judges for the dance challenge. The highest votes went to Isobel, Gianmarco and Ramon who won the opportunity to audition for an international video clip of the World of Dance. There was also an elimination: Ludovica, excluded by Emanuel Lo, after the girl was last in the general classification for all dance competitions. Samu, on the other hand, surpassed the task assigned to him by Alessandra Celentano.

Emma, ​​on the other hand, held the role of judge in the singing competition where all the singers performed with their unpublished works, namely Voglia di vive (Angelina), Se mi guardi così (Cricca), Acquario (Piccolo G), Stories (Wax), Kiss me and dance me (Aaron), Forgive me (NDG), It ends well (Tommy), On the subway seats (Niveo). The first three classified will be able to work with an important producer. The singers who received the highest marks were Angelina, Cricca and Piccolo G. Niveo, however, was last. Finally, the TIM test was won by Mattia while the Oreo test was won by Maddalena.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Amici 2022 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2 pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent show. If you are not at home, you can retrieve your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on-demand function.