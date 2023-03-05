Amici 2022 2023: the previews and guests of today’s episode, 5 March. Students, professors, competitors, streaming, Canale 5

Today, Sunday 5 March 2023, a new episode of Amici 2022 2023 is broadcast on Canale 5, the program by Maria De Filippi who has been launching many many talents both in music and in dance for years. Appointment every Sunday at 14. Then every day there will be the usual daytime on Canale 5. But what are the previews and today’s guests? Here’s everything you need to know.

Today, Sunday 5 March 2023, a new episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi is broadcast at 2 pm. Among the guests of this episode is Giorgia, who will sing the Sanremo song Parole said badly. Wax sang “No one can judge me”, then Tourist forever. Arisa assigns him the evening shirt. Niveo sang a piece, Walk on the west side, which Giorgia did not find suitable for the singer.

The boys sang the new unreleased songs. Angelina triumphs with the song “I ask you sorry my love”. Wax sings his song “Thank you”. The new song by Niveo, on the other hand, didn’t convince Charlie Rapino, judge of this competition. The evening is now just a step away. For the dance, the shirts were assigned to Mattia, Samu and Alessio. As for singing, however, Federica and Wax, from Arisa’s team, have a bench for the evening.

Paky was directly eliminated by Alessandra Celentano who believed he was stronger than Samu, but with Alessio’s entry he noticed how much stronger Samu is than him. No bench also for Mezkal, eliminated by Rudy Zerbi who, however, gives him the opportunity to redo the casting for the next edition of Amici.

The dance competition was judged by Veronica Peparini, Virna Toppi and Samantha Tonni. The ranking: Alessio, Samu, Mattia, Megan, Paky and Benedetta. For the singing competition, judged by Giorgia, the ranking is: Wax, Cricca, Aaron, Federica, NDG, Piccolo G, Mezcal and Niveo; Try Oreo won by Isobel; Try Tim won by Mattia. Ramon and Maddalena not present in the episode because they are sick. Rudy is still undecided whether to give the shirts to Aaron and Little G, one of them or both.

