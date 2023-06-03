Francisco, Abraham Isaac and Sergio Said were arrested in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood, in Hermosillo, for alleged possession of narcotics

Sonora, Mexico. – three men were arrested in flagrante delicto during a search carried out by the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE) and the Secretary of National Defense (sedena), in a joint action carried out in response to anonymous complaints received through the telephone number 089.

The procedure, headed by elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and personnel from the Expert Services of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, had the support of the Mexican Army. The operation took place in a house located in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood.

The search was carried out after the Agent of the Public Ministry, attached to the Strategic Operations Center (COE) of the FGJE Sonora, requested and obtained the corresponding order from the judge. The authorities acted after receiving accurate information about a drug sales point in that town.

During the inspection inside the house located in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood, in Hermosillo, substances with characteristics of narcotic methamphetamine were found, which led to the arrest of three individuals identified as Francisco “N.” 40-year-old Abraham Isaac “N.” 26 years old and Sergio Said “N.” of 30.