The federal oral court 3 (TOF 3) explained that, in its discretion, there is no single proof that proves let Carlos Telleldín know that he delivered a Traffic to be used as a car bomb in the attack against the AMIA.

He supported it when the grounds for the acquittal issued on December 23 were known. Nor was it proven, he said, that the former stolen-car reducer had anti-Semitic sentiments and necessary training for having been an agent of the fearsome D2. of the Córdoba police during the dictatorship.

In a failure of more than 800 pages that you accessed Clarion, Judges Andrés Basso, Javier Ríos and Fernando Canero maintained that the only thing accredited is that the engine of a sinister pickup truck that Telleldín bought in 1994 It was the one found among the rubble of the Jewish mutual. Not the body, but just the engine.

The decision was made by judges Andrés Basso, Javier Ríos and Fernando Canero, who make up TOF 3.

Last December, the court acquitted Telleldín of the accusation as a necessary participant in the terrorist attack of July 18, 1994, which caused 85 deaths and this Friday released its grounds.

The prosecutor Roberto Salum and the lawsuits of the Victims’ Families had requested life and the attorney for the AMIA-DAIA; Miguel Bronfman, 20 years in prison.

TOF 3 held that the accusation was made on the “basis of clues and assumptions forged in biased interpretations assigned to the circumstances surrounding the conduct attributed to the accused “.

“Has not been incorporated no element of judgment, nor a revealing reasoning, that allows breaking the state of innocence ”of Telleldín, he added.

Of the three hundred and eighty witnesses, the court held, “there wasn’t even one to testify about the knowledge that Telleldín had that he was handing over the Traffic for use in a terrorist attack or as one of the lawsuits in a malicious havoc ”.

In the conclusions, the magistrates held that “the documentary and expert evidence incorporated, plus the numerous searches and telephone interventions that were carried out They also did not shed light on the existence of this subjective element that is essential to prove Telleldín’s participation.”.

For the judges, “the only certainty that we have been able to acquire throughout the trial has been that Telleldín was the last fork of the engine to be found among the rubble of the AMIA, then they have only remained questions impossible to answer with the elements gathered in the more than six hundred and sixty bodies and innumerable files that make up the cause ”.

Nor is it proven that the engine of the truck that belonged to the Messin company “had been placed on the chassis of the truck that belonged to Pedro Sarapura, since -in short- such a circumstance could not be rebuilt throughout the extensive debate held ”.

Telleldín bought damaged cars, took out the engine and put them in stolen vehicles whose chassis numbers were changed, according to the lawsuits.

In short, “the traffic used for the attack was armed with the engine found among the rubble belonging to the Messin firm and the body of a third truck whose origin could not be determined”.

For the complaints there were, in reality, three vans armed by Telleldín during the days leading up to the end of July 9 and 10, 1994, but for the judges this hypothesis was not proven.

Possibly, “this enormous uncertainty is due to the unfathomable avatars that this investigation has suffered, for reasons that remain lodged in the conscience of those who decided to twist their course ”, they added, referring to the trial for irregularities in the case against former judge Juan José Galeano.

When analyzing the evidence, they affirmed that “it was conclusively proven that engine block No. 2,831,467, found among the rubble of the AMIA headquarters building, belonged Originally to a Renault vehicle, Trafic model, patented in 1990, domain C 1,498,506, bodywork T310-003325, with a short chassis, color “chapelco white”, registered in the name of Messin SRL –integrated by Daniel Aaron Cassin and Isaac Pedro Meta- whose last known holder was Carlos Alberto Telleldín ”.

But could not be establishedr if that engine was fitted with the engine that the body to which the terrorists put 300 kilos of ammonium and a steel plate to direct the explosion at the entrance columns of the AMIA building, located at Pasteur 633.

The judges considered that not tested that the document of purchase and sale of the Traffic signed by Telleldín and a certain “Ramón Martínez”, with a Central American accent “was apocryphal, as the prosecution and the complaints maintain ”.

A calligraphic expert opinion “concluded that the signature stamped in the sector corresponding to the seller, as well as the acronym” DNI “and the number displayed on the same site, They are in the handwriting of Telleldín”, They pointed out.

“The accusers they have not even tried to prove the existence of a mobile to motivate Telleldín, whom they defined as a being governed by greed, to be part of such a heinous act ”, they affirmed.

“All the evidence indicates that Telleldín, in addition to receiving only US $ 11,500, that is, neither more nor less than the value of a Trafic in the market, at that time, a frankly ridiculous figure to agree to collaborate in such a criminal enterpriseNor was it proven, as the AMIA-DAIA complaint itself pointed out, that he belonged to an anti-Semitic cell ”.

Telleldín’s membership in the D2 of the Córdoba police during the dictatorship “do not show” an anti-Semitic attitude because “the accused, in addition to having very young age Upon entering the Intelligence Service, he complied with the mail functions “.

So “that from there it is not extracted -as the accusers do that Telleldín was endowed with special knowledge as a result of the knowledge acquired in the mentioned agency ”to deceive and buy and sell stolen cars.

The Dwarf ”is the son of the ex General Commissioner of the Córdoba Police, Pedro Telleldín. After his retirement as an Army noncommissioned officer, in 1974 he joined the Cordovan police at the hands of Lieutenant Colonel Domingo Navarro, who overthrew the left-wing Peronist governor Ricardo Obregón Cano, in a coup known as “el navarrazo.”

Regarding the attempted escape of Telleldín, who arrived in Misiones and could have gone to Brazil after the attack, the judges affirmed that “even under the hypothesis that the accused escaped due to the attack on the AMIA headquarters, this does not corroborate that at the time of delivering the Traffic it had been represented that it was going to take place and that it was making a fundamental contribution to that criminal enterprise ”.

The flight, they commented, was for “your mood that he invaded when he found out what happened, alleged by the accusing parties, but the truth is that, as soon as he was summoned by the authorities, after a brief telephone conversation with the police officer Diego Barreda, the accused immediately surrendered to justice “.

Magistrates they also rejected that the lies and changes of positions of Telleldín throughout these 26 years are an indication of guilt.

The first trial for the attack was in charge of the same court but with other judges who no longer serve: Gerardo Larrambebere, Miguel Pons and Guillermo Gordo. It was in 2004 and ended with the acquittal and release of Telleldín and the five former Buenos Aires police officers who had been processed and detained as part of a “local connection.”

At that time, the Court annulled the entire investigation carried out by Galeano on the grounds that illegal activities were committed with the payment of the SIDE of Carlos Menem of 400 thousand dollars to Telleldín, which invalidated the entire case.

However, years later the Court ordered Telleldín to be re-investigated for the evidence gathered in the case before that payment made in 1996 and this trial was opened that ended with the acquittal.

The ratification by the court of the declaration of the attack as an imprescriptible crime against humanity is the only hope which was left in this case because it leaves the door open for the eventual discovery of a new evidence.

Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti is in charge of the investigation of the international connection to the attack that points to the Lebanese Hezbollah as the perpetrator and Iran as the mastermind.

