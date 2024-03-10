By: Georgius Gotsis Fontes, Director of Veggies From México

As you know, there are various state and national organizations that represent the horticultural sector Mexican exporter.

One of these organizations is the Mexican Association of Protected Horticulture AC (AMHPAC); that represents all producers nationals of vegetables in mesh shadows and greenhouses.

There are more than 50 thousand hectares in Mexico those that use these types of technologies and represent more than 2.5 billion dollars in exports each year.

Likewise, they employ hundreds of thousands of employees of the field.

The main crops planted are tomatoes, raspberries, bell peppers, strawberries, cucumbers, apples, roses, blackberries, among others.

It should be noted that in Mexico, Sinaloa It has the first place in planted space with more than 9 thousand hectares.

Thus, this organization has become a reference for Mexican producers.

In this work, AMHPAC constantly shares and organizes trainings, webinars and symposiums.

One of the most relevant topics for the sector is sustainability and it is precisely a part of this topic that the organization will be covering in the 5th. edition of the Agricultural Social Responsibility Symposium that will take place on March 21 and 22 in the city of Guadalajara.

Some of the topics that will be covered are: T-MEC, Food safety, Labor reforms, Efficient use of water, Fiscal impact for the agricultural sector, among others.

During the symposium, participants will be able to enjoy: workshops, conferences and networking events where they will be able to contact professionals; as well as other producers specialized in these topics.

If you are interested in participating, we invite you to visit www.amhpac.org for more information.

