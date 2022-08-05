A sedan chosen for the debut of Mercedes-AMG in the 100% electric high-performance segment in the country, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ is one of those cars where everything has a touch of innovation. Although much of the news is under the hood (the case of the battery that charges in less time and offers a range of up to 580 km), at least two features stand out: one in the cabin, the other in the wheels.

The panel brings an intelligent multimedia system formed by three screens that merge into a huge single piece. On the wheels, the highlight is the angular movement, up to 10 degrees, provided by the directional rear axle.

At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels act intelligently in relation to the front ones, making the vehicle more agile. Above 60 km/h, all four rotate in the same direction, offering greater stability and safety at high speeds and during rapid lane changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres. All of this is expensive. The price of the car in Brazil is R$ 1,350,900.



