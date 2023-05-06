On Monday 8 May, at 21:10 on La7, the first episode of AMG Stories will be broadcast, a nine-episode series born to tell how the passion for Mercedes-AMG was born,

the high-performance brand from Mercedes-Benz. A journey through the experience of nine ‘special customers’, in the professional and private spheres, to discover how often the choice of a car is the expression of a passion, shared values ​​and one’s personality. In addition to being broadcast every Monday, in prime time on La7, the episodes will be available in reruns every Tuesday on the Mercedes-Benz Italia Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MercedesBenzItaliaItalia



AMG Stories is the first docuseries dedicated to an automotive brand which places the technical and performance aspects of the car in the background to concentrate the story on the sensations, experience and emotion of its owner. This is how an unprecedented and engaging storytelling comes to life which, through the meeting with nine ‘special customers’, reveals the personal bond that unites them to their car, passing from the private to the professional sphere.

