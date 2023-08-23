At Mercedes and AMG there are people who know much more about selling cars than you and us. So if they say a Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance will sell without a V8, you have to give them the benefit of the doubt. Or not? Several dealers in Germany are reporting disappointing sales of the new AMG, fueling rumors that the V8 is coming back. Those rumors are now finally helping Mercedes out of the world.

AMG CEO Michael Schiebe confirms TheDrive that he ‘definitely denies’ that the V8 engine is coming back to the C-class and E-class. As an AMG, the larger E-class gets a six-in-line. “I don’t like to talk about other manufacturers, but it seems there are a lot more performance hybrids coming out now. Or at least they have been announced’, he substantiates. “So I think we were right when we said, let’s go that way.”

If there were to be a V8, AMG would like to keep it quiet for a while

The rumor that the V8 engine was coming back to the C and E class surfaced early this month. The reason for the comeback would be the disappointing sales figures. If that model were now in the making (which is not the case), it would take a while before it would come out anyway. And if it turns out to be the case, Mercedes would not be publicizing it now, because then no one would order a four-cylinder anymore.

Mercedes-AMG therefore supports the choice to remove the 4.0-liter V8 from the C-class and to put in an engine that is half the size. Little can be said about the sales opportunities in the Netherlands. Currently there is exactly one on a Dutch license plate, and that is the importer’s demo (which is currently in our parking garage). We can imagine that customers first want to take a test drive before ordering, and that is currently not possible in the Netherlands without copies.