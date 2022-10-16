A roundabout was fatal for the AMG of 220,000 euros. It has been written off.

An accident is always in a small corner. And sometimes the ‘end result’ looks really bizarre. That is also the case here. This concerns a single-vehicle accident that took place this morning around 08:35 in Bussum. It happened at a roundabout on Ceintuurbaan.

The car in question is a Mercedes in AMG trim. And no, we don’t mean an A180 CDI with AMG sports package. It really is ‘the Fat Sjaak’: namely a very fresh Mercedes-AMG GLE63S Coupe 4Matic+. Yes, you really have to look at the pictures a few times to see that it is indeed a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Mercedes AMG from 220,000 euros

What happened: the driver of the very expensive AMG of 220,000 euros had missed the roundabout. Perhaps she was distracted for a moment or was overlooking it. The fact is that she could no longer brake in time to take the roundabout. Instead, she flew straight over it.

Sometimes you have a roundabout with only a garden, but in this case there was a stone wall. Despite the fact that that wall is not very high, it has had a huge effect on the stability of the GLE63S. The car rolled over after hitting the wall.

Driver to the hospital

The driver eventually came to a stop on the nearby bike path. Fortunately, she was able to help herself out of the predicament on her own. She was already out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

Apparently she was injured while getting out. After checking by the paramedic, it was decided to transfer her to the hospital. A recovery company came to the scene to clear the car and all debris.

The car seems to us to be a total loss after the accident, as every part of the car seems to be badly damaged. But yes, we thought the same about this M3 and it was eventually repaired (and sold).

Photo credits: AS Media.

