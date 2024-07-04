It took place in Los Angeles the opening ceremony of the American stage of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tourhistoric sailing ship and training ship of the Italian Navy Already ambassador of Made in Italy in the world and of Villaggio ItaliaL’Multi-annual Travelling World Exhibition of Italian Excellence That for another seven stages it will accompany the Vespucci tour. The inaugurationwhich took place yesterday, happened in the presence of the Minister of Defense Guido Crosettowho strongly supported the project. The ceremony was attended by also the Ambassador of Italy to the United States of America Mariangela Zappia, the Chief of Staff of the Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Luca Goretti, Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defense that creates and supports all phases of the initiative, Captain Giuseppe Lai, Commander of the ship Amerigo Vespucci, Fiona Ma, Treasurer of the State of California, Jennifer Lamarque, Supervisor Harbor District Deputy and Erin Bromaghim, Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles.

“We have chosen Nave Vespucci to promote Made in Italy, with a project that involves several ministries and strongly desired by the entire Government. The Villaggio Italia inaugurated for the stopover in Los Angeles, which also features the Fanfare of the Carabinieri Legion and the Frecce Tricolori, encompasses all of Italy’s excellence, from technology to art, from music to culture. Excellence that in this long voyage around the world of the Vespucci will be a prestigious showcase of Made in Italy and a strong driving force for our economy and the image of Italy in the world that today travels driven by the sails of the Vespucci”, stated the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

“With the arrival in the port of Los Angeles and the embarkation of the 115 students of the First Class of the Naval Academy for the traditional Training Campaign, the world tour of the Amerigo Vespucci has reached the halfway point with over 23,000 miles traveled out of a total of 44,000. In the past year, in addition to having accomplished the feat of crossing Cape Horn, the Crew has hosted more than 115,000 visitors on board, encountering a welcome and affection that testify to how much our country is appreciated in the world. With the inauguration of the Villaggio Italia, this extraordinary feat is enriched by a unique showcase for Made in Italy that, I am sure, will add other records to the history of the 93-year-old most beautiful ship in the world”, said the Chief of Staff of the Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino.

“Through the Vespucci we want to tell the story of the most beautiful Italy, the Italy of doing, the Italy of artisans, the Italy of the squares, the place where ideas are born and become reality. The Villaggio Italia wants to be all this and is the result of work done behind the scenes by men and women who belong to different realities with the common goal of telling the story of our country in the best possible way, with the intelligence, sensitivity and creativity that have always distinguished us in the world. It is a challenge that I am sure we will be able to achieve with everyone’s contribution and today represents an important starting point”, declared Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi. Until July 8, every day visitors will be able to climb aboard the Vespucci to experience first-hand the charm of the “most beautiful ship in the world”, guardian of the most ancient maritime traditions for over ninety years and emblem of the Navy.





On the ground, Villaggio Italia welcomes visitors to the large “Piazza Italia” which offers a rich program of meetings with the excellence of Made in Italy every day: from the Frecce Tricolori dell’Aeronautica, who will fly over the skies of Los Angeles on 4, 6 and 8 July as part of the North America Tour (NAT), to the music of the Fanfara della Legione Allievi dei Carabinieri who will perform inside and outside the Village. The musicians of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the internationally successful Italian films curated by the Venice Biennale International Film Festival; contemporary Italian art with Jago who created the bronze work “La David” for the world tour of the Vespucci, on display at Villaggio Italia. Also Made in Italy at the center of the project with a series of events scheduled to tell its story and the presence at the inaugural ceremony of the President of ICE Matteo Zoppas, design with the exhibition “Italia Geniale” and infrastructures and technology between present and future, from the MOSE of Venice to the project of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina.

Among the events scheduled in the conference hall of the Villaggio are two initiatives with international experts, respectively on the blue economy, in which the Chief of Staff of the Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino will speak, and on the space economy, which will see the interventions of astronauts Walter Villadei and Roberto Vittori, among others, after the institutional greetings of the Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini and the Undersecretary of Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago. Italian cuisine and sport will also be major protagonists, with the exhibition of the historic Olympic Torches. Sustainability and the Italian landscape heritage are, instead, at the center of a photographic exhibition on the beauty of the Italian seas, an exhibition in continuity with the actions for the protection of the environment carried out by the Vespucci in the academic and university context, also promoting the objectives of World Oceans Day. The Vespucci will leave the port of Los Angeles bound for Honolulu on July 8, the day on which the closing ceremony of Villaggio Italia will take place, in which Deputy Minister Valentini will take part. After Los Angeles, the Multi-Year Travelling World Exhibition through the Villaggio Italia will be open to visitors next to the Vespucci in Tokyo in August, in Darwin in Australia and in Singapore in October, in Mumbai between November and December, again in December in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and in Doha in Qatar, and finally in January in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.



