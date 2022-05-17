Chilean singer americo will delight the public with an unforgettable show at the Arena Peru de Surco, this Thursday, June 9. The renowned artist will be a special guest at the Blue Angels concert, celebrating his 40-year career. The event will take place prior to the start of an extensive North American tour.

The Blue Angels, for their part, during their time in the United States, managed to accumulate more than 20 sold outs around the country, including New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles on two occasions.

In his show, Américo will perform the greatest hits and the latest from “Cumbia despechada”, the name given to his latest album, where he escapes from his romantic side. In an interview with a Chilean radio, he declared that, with this new song, he leaves aside songs like “Me enamoré de ti” and today writes heartbreak songs.

Américo’s latest release

Américo will release “Cumbia despechada”, an album full of feelings. “On this occasion and on this album, I put a lot of myself, I have always been more of an interpreter, but here is something experiential, from my missteps and pandemic things. Everything is fine today, but I put the feeling in this song, ”he detailed.

The songs that he will play on his album will speak of various feelings that Domingo Jhonny Vega Urzúa (his full name) experienced in the pandemic, precisely from reflection. “My new album is focused on the experiential pain of the pandemic,” he specified.

For this reason, he emphasizes that “Cumbia despised” has been his most personal work to date.

Where to get tickets and how much does it cost?

Tickets for Américo’s concert in Lima are now available at Teleticket de Wong and Metro. The event will have 11 zones with prices ranging from S/ 115 in the grandstand to S/ 517.50 in the front row.