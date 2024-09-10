Time is ticking and Club América must decide on its last reinforcements in the next few hours before the start of Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, where they will face Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the National Classic.
In this way, the blue-cream board must consolidate and close ranks of the squad André Jardineas has been announced, the player will be a nominal left winger, due to the fact that Brian Rodriguez He is the only one in the position after the departures of Jonathan Rodriguez and Julian Quinones.
The vacancy of Untrained in Mexico should strengthen the offensive zone of the Eagles and it is expected that the reinforcement will arrive from the Old Continent.
It is expected that four players will be the reinforcement of the blue-cream team, but these two former players of the Lille from France are the only ones known, according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel.
Adam OunasAlgerian winger who is currently without a club after leaving Lille, and Ivan CavaleiroPortuguese striker who is also free after also leaving the Lille.
There is no information available on the other options, but it is expected that they will be players with European experience, so the announcement is expected to be made before the end of the week before or after the National Classic.
