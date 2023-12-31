The days continue to pass and Club América has not been able to obtain any signing for the Clausura 2024 tournament. In the case of reinforcement for the right back, a new update has emerged from the journalist Fernando Esquivel.
The source has revealed that the negotiations for the Atlético de San Luis player, Ricardo Chavez, have not prospered and for the moment it could be considered a failed attempt to acquire it. In turn, the second option continues to be the soccer player from Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Eric Aguirreso far there have been contacts, but the Eagles have not launched a formal offer.
With the professional retirement of Miguel Layunthe azulcrema board is forced to reinforce the right wing at any cost for the next tournament, so far the only guaranteed player in that position is Kevin Alvarez and the rest of the players who could contribute to the position are in doubt about their continuity.
For now, Ricardo Chavezwould be ruled out due to the Potosí club's refusal to let him go in the face of the first offer from the current champion and they intend to be offered a higher amount, since they consider their player as a key piece of their project, therefore, Ave has as alternative the acquisition of Eric Aguirrebut the Monterrey team hopes to be able to make an exchange, since they are seeking the Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez.
In this way, America continues to consider its best option when closing the new player that will give competition to Alvarez on the right wing from Clausura 2024.
