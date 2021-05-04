The panorama is unimaginable in any other country. There are too many doses of the vaccine for covid-19, but they threaten to spoil on the shelves. With nearly half of American adults immunized, the vaccination rate has fallen 32% in the past two weeks and is feared to continue to decline, given the wall of skepticism it has encountered. Far from being intimidated, President Joe Biden on Tuesday redoubled the bet and set the new goal at 70% of vaccinated by July 4, the date on which he has promised Americans that they will be able to barbecue with their neighbors without a mask. In addition, adolescents will begin to be vaccinated, which will contribute to herd immunization.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) had planned to approve in the last hours Pfizer’s request to evaluate the administration of the vaccine to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old. A clinical study carried out by the pharmacist in 2,260 young people of those ages has shown an impressive 100% efficacy and good tolerance.

With these data in hand, the laboratory asks the FDA to amend the emergency authorization and allow it to be applied to a vital group of the population for good economic progress. This will facilitate the full reopening of the schools and will stop the appearance of new variants. Children and young people are not very susceptible to contracting the disease, but they can transmit it.

The process will not be immediate but it will be “as expeditious as possible,” the federal agency said. Pfizer also plans to apply for authorization for children between the ages of two and eleven in September and continues the studies in those between six months and eleven years with the intention of presenting them next year. The problem now is to convince the most reluctant population. The vaccination period is already open for all adults from 16 years of age, without the need for an appointment. It is enough to enter any pharmacy.

The Biden government has also injected millions of dollars into the economy to make up for the lost year and there is talk of an economic boom on the way, as long as the virus fails to circumvent vaccines with any of its mutations. Only it is estimated that only 18% of the population that needs to inject wants to do so. The federal government has issued an ultimatum to states to incentivize their citizens with the threat that if they do not use the vaccines they have been awarded, they will withdraw them, and may even donate them to other countries.