After the long positive streak of 14 consecutive games without losing, 13 of those games were only wins and only one draw with a balance of 44 goals in favor and only 11 against.
It was the Diablos Rojos de Toluca who wanted to break Club América’s string of good results in the first leg of the semifinals, after being defeated 2-1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium with goals from Haret Ortega Y leonardo fernandezwhile for the Eagles discounted emilio lara.
In this way, the azulcrema team will seek a comeback on the global scoreboard or at least a draw in order to advance to the final of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
For the meeting at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’, the reality is that few modifications are expected from the coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz and very possibly they will come out with the stellar eleven 4-2-3-1 that has characterized the ‘Tano‘ with the same elements.
Good news is that there is complete equipment once Bruno Valdez he recovered from his muscular discomfort and could see activity, it will be until the last hours or on Saturday itself if he opts for any modification, but from the outset it should not be so.
- America XI
Q: Guillermo Ochoa – ‘Paco Memo‘ is the captain and undisputed starter of the team, despite the fact that he did not come out in the best way to avoid the first goal of the scarlets in the first leg and that he has been criticized too much in recent hours (after the viral statements of Martinoli against him) the reality is that he will not be a substitute in any way.
DFD: Emilio Lara – The youth squad made a terrible mistake in the first leg by taking an unnecessary penalty, but it was remedied with the goal he made to reduce the deficit.
CB: Nestor Araujo – The Mexican center-back won the title and is currently at a good pace, so he will be fully in the ownership of the Eagles.
CB: Sebastian Caceres – The Uruguayan central defender is a regular starter at the central Ortizhas been perhaps the defender who has received the most confidence from the coaching staff, which is why he continues to be a starter due to his improvement in level this contest.
DFI: Luis Fuentes – The veteran is the absolute owner of the left wing, he is one of the few who has played almost every minute in this tournament, at least before his injury and has already returned to continue being the starter.
MC: Richard Sanchez – The ‘Puppy‘ is an infallible within the azulcrema contention, his performance with the team is always at the level that is needed and therefore he is a midfield starter.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder has become the ideal partner for the Guarani in the containment of the team that in recent weeks has been unstoppable with his performance, so much so that he has even been ranked as one of the best midfielders in the league.
MD: Alejandro Zendejas – The Mexican midfielder has taken over the right wing, his performance is brutal at the moment, so there is no one who can compete with him in that position and he is still the starter.
CAM: Diego Valdes – The Chilean hitch is one of the best in his position in Mexican football, in recent weeks he has been in great physical shape and is a fixture of the team, in the first leg he made several mistakes by not giving passes, but his quality is undeniable .
IM: Jonathan Rodriguez – The Uruguayan attacker had a good regular season, but in recent weeks he has needed to be noticed with goals.
DC: Henry Martin – He was the sub-leader in scoring in the regular phase with 10 goals in his account, in the quarterfinals against the Franja he dispatched with three goals, so he will surely try to continue increasing his scoring quota in the second leg of the semifinals.
