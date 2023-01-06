This Saturday, January 7, América receives Querétaro at the Aztec stadium for Day 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of getting the three points.
The Eagles They arrive at the duel with the high of Israel Reyes Y Luis Malagonwhile the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez no longer enters into plans, without forgetting that Guillermo Ochoa went once more to Europe with the salernitana from Italy.
In the same way, Louis Fuentes Y emilio lara They joined training this week after leaving behind their injuries, without knowing if they will really start.
To the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He has six months left on his contract with the club and he assured that he did not feel pressure to be champion, although he knows what it means to be in charge of the institution.
“We cannot think beyond Querétaro or we return to the confusion of achieving something that we have not achieved. The goal is to win, but if we don’t score points in the first game we won’t make it. We have to be victorious on our pitch and with our fans, then think about Toluca.”communicated the tano.
On the other hand, and as usual, White Roosters He had a drastic change in his squad with many casualties and eleven new players, highlighting the return of the goalkeeper Gil Alcala, Paolo Yrizarthe Ecuadorian jonathan perlazain addition to other old acquaintances of Aztec football such as the Colombians Christian Rivera YJose Zuniga, alberto garcia, Carlos Guzman and the Argentine Miguel Barbieriwithout forgetting the new faces, also Argentines Jonathan Torres Y Manuel Duarte.
Given these contracts, the Queretaro fans are not entirely happy, but those will be the weapons of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk. Among the casualties are Jordan Silvathe Argentinian Ariel Nahuelpan, tono rodriguez Y Mario Osuna.
Q: Oscar Jimenez – Given the drop in Guillermo OchoaJiménez has the full confidence of the Tano Ortiz to be the new owner, despite the arrival of Luis Malagon, He declared it at a press conference. His time came for the Chihuahuan goalkeeper.
DC: Nestor Araujo – One of the pieces that seems immovable in the helmsman’s scheme is the central defender, who was present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In top form and with low Bruno Valdezis called to be the leader of the lower part.
DC: Israel Reyes – After more than a year without being able to sign the defender, finally the America He did it and for this reason, it is evident that he will appear as a starter, even though he can also perform in other positions.
LI: Salvador Reyes – Although the undisputed owner is Louis Fuentesit is very sure that ortiz I don’t want to risk it yet, so here comes the chance of the ex of Puebla. Chava has been erased little by little since Ortiz’s arrival, but he still has a chance to shine.
RHP: Miguel Layun – With emilio lara recently recovered and looking for a new right-back, the jarocho appears as the most obvious possibility, since his experience gives him the right to appear in the starting table.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan also has the confidence of tano, having a great performance in the last semester, being part of one of the best midfields in Mexican soccer. His good hitting and field vision are important for the strategist.
MO: Alvaro Fidalgo – He is in charge of moving the ball around the field. The Spaniard has become one of the fans’ favorites due to his total dedication and contribution to the offense. When he’s not on the pitch he shows up quickly.
MO: Diego Valdes – Once again the spotlight will be on the Chilean, who arrived at the Nest to strengthen the attack. Although he appears continuously, in the last semester he was criticized for not being smart. He must get in tune with the rest of his colleagues in order to do damage.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – He is another of the players who has managed to win the support of the Azulcremas fans. His speed, ease to overflow and win in hand-to-hand duels make him a valuable piece to be able to pierce the nets.
IE: Jonathan Rodriguez – El Cabecita would also start to accompany on the left side, since he also knows how to face perfectly and come out victorious. To this we must add that he is a great header and has an excellent punch.
CD: Henry Martin – The Yucatecan has the objective of improving what he did in the last tournament, where he fell somewhat behind the scoring leader. La Bomba is a good finisher, he knows how to move inside the area and also play as a post. At the moment he is going through a better moment than the Uruguayan Federico Vinas.
Starting lineup: Óscar Jiménez; Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layún; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin.
Banking: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Meré, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan Dos Santos, Brian Rodríguez, Federico Viñas, Jürgen Damm.
