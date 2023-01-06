attend the @Aztec stadium this Saturday January 7th at 5:00 p.m. 🦅 🏟| é é

In the same way, Louis Fuentes Y emilio lara They joined training this week after leaving behind their injuries, without knowing if they will really start.

To the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He has six months left on his contract with the club and he assured that he did not feel pressure to be champion, although he knows what it means to be in charge of the institution.

“We cannot think beyond Querétaro or we return to the confusion of achieving something that we have not achieved. The goal is to win, but if we don’t score points in the first game we won’t make it. We have to be victorious on our pitch and with our fans, then think about Toluca.”communicated the tano.

Given these contracts, the Queretaro fans are not entirely happy, but those will be the weapons of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk. Among the casualties are Jordan Silvathe Argentinian Ariel Nahuelpan, tono rodriguez Y Mario Osuna.