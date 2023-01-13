The best game of matchday 2 will be between the Red Devils of Toluca and the eagles of america. Both clubs are used to offering a good show on the pitch and it is expected that this time will not be the exception.
América knows that the scarlet team is the one that has been most difficult for them for years and more so on the Nemesio Díez field. That is why coach Fernando Ortíz does not want any surprises and will go looking for the goal from the initial whistle.
The ‘Tano’ would already have his eleven ready for tomorrow’s game. In the goal he will go with Oscar Jimenez, who did things well in the matchday 1 game against Querétaro. In defense he would resort to Miguel Layun, Nestor Araujo, sebastian caceres Y Louis Fuentes.
In the middle sector of the field, the Argentine helmsman will not have Álvaro Fidalgo who suffered a blow in training from which he could not recover. This is how they will go Peter Aquino, brian rodriguez, Diego Valdes Y Richard Sanchez.
Already in the upper part, the artillerymen that Ortíz will use will be Alexander Zendejas Y henry martin. Due to the low level of play of the ‘Cabecita’, it is expected that he will go to the substitute bench to be a replacement employee in the complementary part.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Luis Fuentes, Nestor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún
Media: Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin,
In this way, the American team will be jumping to the Nemesio Díez field to measure forces against the scarlets. You can enjoy the game on Saturday sharp at 7:05 p.m. and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Las Estrellas signal.
