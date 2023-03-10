This Saturday, March 11, America visits the Tigers at the university stadiumfor Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory after having lost the undefeated against Pachuca.
The defeat against the Tuzos caused the blue creams to fall from the positions of league direct, marching for now in sixth place with 17 points, apart from changes in the starting eleven. One of them is the most anticipated by the fans, Oscar Jimenez would cease to be the guardian of the three posts to give way to Luis Malagonalso the Uruguayan brian rodriguez could relieve his countryman jonathan rodriguezwho has not generated what was expected.
Finally, after some time out of action, Alexander Zendejas he would be available to return with the feathered, so he would recover his place in the starting eleven, so the Argentine leo suarez he would go to the bench.
On the other side, with the royals, Diego Lainez he will meet again with the club that formed him, he also had words for the sports director of the Eagles, Santiago Banoswho some time ago kicked him out by saying that he did not want to return to the Nest for asking for large amounts of money.
“I think I don’t like to comment on this, but personally, there were things that they shouldn’t have said, which weren’t true, but I’m still working on Tigres, they always put me as the bad guy in the movie, but I’m committed to Tigres. I am happy here, they did everything for me to be here, the directors did everything in their power to bring me back to Mexico, they did it, I am happy and grateful for this opportunity, now I am with Tigres and I am going to give everything for Tigres ”declared to ESPN.
“Tigres gives you that, it’s a great team, the media, that everyone sees it and in Europe they know about Tigres, we’ve seen the performance they had in the Club World Cup, it’s a team that can give you that, but for now I want to be focused on Tigres this tournament, do the best that is in my hands, the next tournament as well, in this what touches me, win ownership in this tournament or the other, doing things well in Tigres. Coming to Tigres is another door for the team”ended.
Q: Luis Malagon – After the criticisms received before Pachucaat last Jimenez would lose ownership so that Malagón will have his first official game as cream-blue goalkeeper, waiting to do a great job.
DC: Nestor Araujo – Despite the goals conceded, the Argentine is not expected to Fernando Ortiz make a change in his central defense, so the Mexican would remain.
DC: Israel Reyes – Despite the fact that the Uruguayan sebastian caceres could appear, Reyes could have one more opportunity, since he arrived with a large reinforcement sign.
RHP: Emilio Lara – One of the most criticized players along with Jimenez was Miguel Layunso it would not be unusual to see him go to the bench to give entry to the youth squad.
LI: Salvador Reyes – Unlike the right back, the left might not change owners, since Chava has not had so many ups and downs to be replaced.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The midfield duo would not have any modifications either, since El Cachorro has known how to make a good dumbbell with fidalgoApart from his powerful collection from set pieces, he is an important weapon.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard was somewhat subdued against the Tuzos, but no one denies that he has great ability. In view of tigers he has the opportunity to show why he is a different man.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean is sometimes a hero and sometimes a villain for the fans, which should make it difficult for him to remain somewhat stable in his performance, but he is also a man who will rarely be taken out of the starting eleven.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – The ideal would not be to risk it so quickly after having been injured, but the need for tano for winning is also relevant. If not, leo suarez He would be the one chosen to be the extreme right.
IE: Brian Rodriguez – As mentioned, little head could be removed so that his compatriot has minutes. The times that he has started he has shown a good performance, reason to give him a new chance.
CD: Henry Martin – It is true that he could not score against the Tuzos, however, the new cream-blue captain is the goal man and remains at the top of the scoring peak, so they cannot leave him aside.
América starting lineup: Luis Malagón; Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Emilio Lara, Salvador Reyes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin.
Banking: Óscar Jiménez, Federico Viñas, Miguel Layún, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Jürgen Damm, Jonathan Dos Santos, Roger Martínez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Karel Campos.
