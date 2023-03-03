This Saturday, March 4, América receives the current champion Pachuca at the Aztec stadiumfor Matchday 10 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the top four places in the general table.
There is good news in Coapa, since Alexander Zendejas he rejoined training with the rest of his teammates. However, despite his return, the Mexican-American would not be considered to enter the call for the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz for the duel on Saturday. For this reason, the safest thing is that the winger will return for the game against tigers in it Volcano. Being absent against the people of Hidalgo, the Argentine leo suarez he would appear in his place again as he has done in the last three matches.
Added to zendejasanother of the players who will miss the commitment is the Uruguayan brian rodriguezWell, the journalist Julio Ibanezof TUDNannounced that he will not see action because he suffers from muscular discomfort.
Finally, the much criticized goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, could appear again under the three posts, since he has the support of the coaching staff and his teammates. In fact, the Chilean Diego Valdes commented: “This is football. Two or three weeks ago he was one of the most questioned. We know that you have everyone’s support or I try to advise you as best I can. It is a position where by a minimum error a goal can fall. He is very focused on what he does, he works to the maximum and he is going to have many more. I offer my personal and group support as well”.
On the other hand, the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustaricaptain of the Tuzos, commented that it is special to face the AmericaHowever, he assured that his priority is to get out of the pothole, after having fallen in two consecutive games, he also highlighted the offensive style of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almadawho cares little who the rival is, since he always seeks to play one on one.
“To say that facing America is not special is lying, but the rival we experience is the situation we have to live, because they are two defeats in which we were much better, but we did not take the result. The key is how things are instilled in us, playing the same with all the teams is the way that keeps us at the top of the table and I don’t see the point of changing depending on the rival, there are some of more hierarchy, but we have our tools to fight equally just like America”declared the goalkeeper.
About the good moment that the cream-blue striker is going through Henry Martinhe did not give it so much importance, he also admitted that in Pachuca there are no individual figures but the whole team is the one that shines.
“I think of the team more than just one player, it is clear that Henry is in a good moment, but we will solve it as a team. He talks a lot because he is America. We don’t have figures, the figure is the team and when we make mistakes we are all there to solve it. The boys do not absorb that pressure of why they are youthful. We live football away from pressure”he added.
Q: Oscar Jimenez – The fans have started to mess with the goalkeeper, assuring that he does not have the level to be a starter, so they ask Luis Malagon In the starting eleven, however, the support of the coaching staff will keep Jiménez.
DC: Nestor Araujo – At the moment, the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 is the most experienced man in the central defense, so he has the role of leader.
DC: Israel Reyes – After being banned for a few games, the defender returned to ownership a few games ago. As it is a reinforcement, more must be demanded.
RHP: Miguel Layun – The jarocho began the semester as a substitute, but little by little he was gaining the position from emilio lara. His experience could be weighing against the youth of the youth squad.
LI: Salvador Reyes – The same thing happened on the left side, Louis Fuentes He was the player that the coaching staff liked the most, however, Chava once again took over the position.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan has already established himself in the midfield accompanied by fidalgoApart from that, he has already shown that he is a real danger when he has to collect fouls from set pieces.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard cannot be missing from the starting lineup, since he is in charge of setting up the game from midfield. He is the different man.
MO: Diego Valdes – As the Chilean said, a few weeks ago they were crucifying him, but he already managed to calm the waters with some decent performances in the last games where he managed to score and assist.
ED: Leo Suarez – With the still absence of zendejasthe Argentine would remain in the starting eleven, however, in some media they assure that Jurgen Damm It could be the novelty, although also the Colombian Roger Martinezbut so far the South American has done things well enough to get out of the scheme.
IE: Jonathan Rodriguez – Little by little, El Cabecita is finding the level he showed previously in the MX League, since he has managed to score and assist. With the sudden loss of his countryman brian rodriguezits participation in the boot is even more secure.
CD: Henry Martin – He is the dangerous man this semester, he has already scored ten goals, his best start as a scorer since his debut. Now that he appeared in the first call for the Mexican team, he will surely be even more turned on.
América starting lineup: Óscar Jiménez; Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layún; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Leo Suarez; Henry Martin.
Banking: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Federico Viñas, Jürgen Damm, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara, Jonathan Dos Santos, Roger Martínez, Román Martínez.
