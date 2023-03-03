Exclusive Azulcrema presale! 🦅🎟️ come to @Aztec stadium this Saturday 4th at 7:05 p.m.

Added to zendejasanother of the players who will miss the commitment is the Uruguayan brian rodriguezWell, the journalist Julio Ibanezof TUDNannounced that he will not see action because he suffers from muscular discomfort.

Finally, the much criticized goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, could appear again under the three posts, since he has the support of the coaching staff and his teammates. In fact, the Chilean Diego Valdes commented: “This is football. Two or three weeks ago he was one of the most questioned. We know that you have everyone’s support or I try to advise you as best I can. It is a position where by a minimum error a goal can fall. He is very focused on what he does, he works to the maximum and he is going to have many more. I offer my personal and group support as well”.

🚨 LAST MOMENT 🚨 Alejandro Zendejas has made a decision and will play for the United States team, this was announced by the journalist Gibran Araiga Our talent goes to the other side. pic.twitter.com/iqqVIcEWqR – Arturo Rodríguez 🇲🇽 (@ARDeportesmex) March 3, 2023

“To say that facing America is not special is lying, but the rival we experience is the situation we have to live, because they are two defeats in which we were much better, but we did not take the result. The key is how things are instilled in us, playing the same with all the teams is the way that keeps us at the top of the table and I don’t see the point of changing depending on the rival, there are some of more hierarchy, but we have our tools to fight equally just like America”declared the goalkeeper.

About the good moment that the cream-blue striker is going through Henry Martinhe did not give it so much importance, he also admitted that in Pachuca there are no individual figures but the whole team is the one that shines.

“I think of the team more than just one player, it is clear that Henry is in a good moment, but we will solve it as a team. He talks a lot because he is America. We don’t have figures, the figure is the team and when we make mistakes we are all there to solve it. The boys do not absorb that pressure of why they are youthful. We live football away from pressure”he added.

