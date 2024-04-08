The next tournament is approaching and within América changes are emerging in the club, in addition to a change in the squad that could occur due to the possible flight of talent to Europe, those from Nido de Coapa will also present changes in the image of the club, Well, in the most recent hours, what would be the team's next shirt has been leaked, thinking about the next tournament and the design will present radical changes with respect to what Jardine's team wears today,
The specialized portal, FootyHeadlines, has leaked what would be the new kit in the nest starting in the summer.
It is almost a return to the traditional, a much more linear t-shirt that ends with the triangle design of the current clothing at shoulder height that disguises what would be an eagle's plumage. On the sides, a dark blue stripe like the one the shield carried long ago and minimal red details on the sleeves and neck.
Likewise, the tone of the yellow of the first uniform will change significantly, since from the current cream, it will go to a much brighter shade. Finally, the shield will no longer be in the center above the mark that dresses Emilio Azcárraga's team and will return to its traditional location on the left side at the level of the heart.
The clothing will be presented by América until the end of the tournament in what is expected to be a special event.
