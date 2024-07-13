Friday, July 12, 2024, Azteca Stadium field. The Águilas del América received a visit from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Both teams lost their first match of the semester, so adding points seemed to be an obligation. And América understood it that way, therefore, with a double from Henry Martín and another from Dilrosun, they beat the Querétaros 3-1, who scored through Pablo Barrera.
The most recent confrontation between Tigres UANL and the Eagles of Americatook place just a few weeks ago, in the duel corresponding to the Supercopa MX. A match that ended 2-1, in favor of the azulcremas, who have now gone thirteen games without losing against Tigres.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Bravo from Ciudad Juarezwas on January 24, 2024, for the match corresponding to the second round. The commitment took place on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, and was won by América, by a score of 2-0.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Chelsea of the English Premier League was on July 16, 2022, in a friendly match. The duel was won by the English squad, by a score of 2-1.
Club América and Aston Villa have never faced each other before. Therefore, the friendly match that will take place next Saturday, August 3, at Soldier Field, will be the first time these two teams have met.
The last time America and Puebla They faced each other, it was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match took place on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field, and the result ended in a 2-1 victory for the Águilas del América.
