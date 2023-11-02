América and Atlético San Luis faced each other on the night of November 1, 2023, at the Alfonso Lastras stadium. The Azulcremas continue in a big way, as absolute leaders of the competition and favorites to win the 2023 Apertura tournament.
The scoring was opened by Henry Martin in the thirty-second minute of the game. Atlético de San Luis seems to leave behind the wonderful start to the campaign it had, in which it even took over the general leadership for several days. Will they be able to get up before the end of the tournament? Their place in the league is practically a given, so they will have the opportunity.
The night of Saturday, November 4, will be special for Azulcremas fans, as they will receive one of the winningest coaches in the history of Club América. Miguel Herrera, today strategist of the Tijuana Xoloswon two league titles with Coapa, and now fights to take Xolaje, at least, to the play-in zone.
Tigers will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
