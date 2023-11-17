A company shared a list of the safest states in the United States. By evaluating different factors, which measured both security in terms of crime and economic issues, average scores were given and the rating was drawn up. So much California such as Florida and Texas were among the twenty least safe territories.

The list was made by the finance company WalletHub. For the analysis, the categories of: personal and residential security, financial security, highway security, workplace security and emergency preparedness were taken into account. In total, there were fifty-two factors, which included indicators such as the number of police officers according to population, unemployment rate, crime rate, among others.

California, Florida and Texas among the least safe states in the US

Based on the aforementioned concepts, a score was calculated for each of the states. In the classification, California ranked thirty-six. The most relevant indicators for the Western state’s low score were primarily the unemployment rate, the second highest in the country by the company’s estimate, and residential and highway safety numbers.

For its part, Florida and Texas were among the five least safe, ranking forty-sixth and forty-seventh respectively.. Although it was a set of factors that led both to occupy such low places, much of their scores are explained by the high percentage of people without health insurance and poor emergency preparedness.

At the top of the list, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire were the three states with the best scores respectively, according to the financial company’s considerations.