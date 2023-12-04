Club América will face Atlético de San Luis in the semi-finals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, so the Brazilian coach André Jardine He will face his former team and the series will start at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, so it will be a very interesting duel to watch.
The azulcrema team was able to beat Club León in the quarterfinals and although they have most of their squad available compared to the regular phase, for this duel the team could present some adjustments to the lineup and there is talk that the Uruguayan central defender, Sebastian Caceresand the American extreme, Alejandro Zendejasthey could leave the starting lineup.
This according to information from the portal Eagle Passionwhich mentions that both players have had a loss of play and/or there are other elements that would have a better time or have better things to contribute.
As for the lower area, it is said that Sebastian Caceres He could be replaced after not being one of the fans’ favorites in terms of confidence for a while and the ownership of the youth squad would be good. Ramon Juarez who did things in a good way during the regular tournament where he contributed in the set pieces and earned the respect of many of the fans, likewise, he is a player who garden he knows from his time in San Luis when he was on loan.
At the same time, another player who could leave the starting lineup is Alejandro Zendejaseven though the player has been constant in his performance, in the case of the player Jonathan Rodriguez He is a more dangerous player due to his imbalance and scoring instinct, so he would be a good option to try on the offensive from the beginning.
