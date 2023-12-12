We are a few hours away from witnessing the start of the Mexican soccer grand final series between Club América and Tigres UANL for the championship of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the azulcrema team seeks to put number 14 in its showcases and the felines want to achieve the two-time championship and add the ninth league cup.
In the case of the capital team, it will be necessary for the Brazilian coach André Jardine make several adjustments compared to his last commitment where he played with several non-starting elements, so he will have to return to his stellar lineup.
That way, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones, Luis Fuentes and Igor Lichnovsky They would return to the starting lineup, after receiving rest in the second leg semifinal.
After several dosages, it is expected that key elements will be able to finish the matches completely in the round-trip series, such as: Henry Martín, Diego Valdés, Kevin Álvarez, Sebastián Cáceres and Jonathan dos Santos.
Thus, the azulcrema coaching staff will go for everything and with the best of their arsenal for the 190 minutes and the extra that may be played, as they will have to demonstrate in the final more than ever because they were the leader of the tournament with the best defensive and offensive.
In short, the azulcrema team will have to line up their ideal eleven in both games and make the best possible modifications as they will face the toughest rival in the competition who was third in the classification and who is an expert in the final phases.
In addition, we must remember that those from Nuevo León know how to close very well as visitors, in fact they have won titles by closing as visitors against Monterrey, Pumas, León and Chivas in recent years.
