This summer of 2024, Club América will face two international friendly matches against European clubs in the United States, both against Premier League teams, on Wednesday, July 31 against Chelsea and on Saturday, August 3 against Aston Villa prior to their participation in the Leagues Cup 2024.
In this way, we review how the blue-cream team has historically fared against clubs from the Old Continent. To begin with, they have only been able to achieve two wins out of 18 possible against these teams and it was in 2003 at home in the farewell game of ‘Zague‘.
The Eagles have played 18 matches against European clubs in the 21st century, between 2003 and 2023, against great European rivals, multi-champions and protagonists in the UEFA Champions League such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, among others.
This makes it the Mexican club with the most matches against major European teams, however, its record is negative with only two wins, five draws and eleven losses, which is not a satisfactory balance.
FC Barcelona is the team that has faced each other the most times, with five duels. In the retirement of Luis Roberto Alves ‘Back’ In 2003, the Eagles beat the Blaugrana team 2-0 at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
In 2006, the blue-cream team faced Barça twice. The first was in a friendly in the United States where they tied 4-4 and the second was in the Club World Cup where they were thrashed 4-0.
The penultimate match against the Catalan club was in 2011, with Barcelona winning 2-0 in the World Football Challenge, a friendly tournament between European and North American teams played in the United States.
Meanwhile, the fifth duel was at the end of 2023 just a few days after the Eagles were proclaimed champions of the Apertura 2023, which was their 14th league title and they beat a culé team full of youngsters in charge of Xavi Hernandez.
América has faced Real Madrid three times, recording two losses and one draw; the first duel was a 3-2 defeat in a friendly in the United States in 2010; the second 2-0 at the 2016 Club World Cup and in 2022 they tied 2-2 in San Francisco.
The Eagles also fell in the World Football Challenge against AC Milan, Chelsea (2), Juventus and Manchester City between 2009 and 2022, as well as against Manchester United in the 2015 Champions Cup.
The Mexico City side drew against Internazionale in 2009, Manchester City in 2010, United in 2018 and Real Madrid in 2022, all in the United States.
