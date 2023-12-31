He America club They flew high at the end of 2023, becoming brand new champions of Mexican soccer in the Apertura tournament corresponding to that year. The elimination carried out by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara only in May 2023 needed to be erased immediately. To achieve this, the title was not an option… it was everything.
After the unexpected departure of Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz, who not only threw away the azulcremas project, but also took the entire coaching staff to Monterrey, the chosen one was André Jardine. A man with extensive experience, but who seemed not to fully match the idiosyncrasies of the eagle fan.
The doubts increased when they started the semester losing 1-0 at home, against the Ciudad Juárez Bravos. This would be the only defeat that América would suffer in the entire regular season. Since then, those from Coapa simply never stopped adding.
Already in the big party, they left out Nicolás Larcamón's León, by an aggregate score of 4-2. Then they defeated Atlético San Luis in the first leg semifinal, and although they lost 2-0 in the second leg at the Azteca stadium, the 5-0 score in the first leg was enough for them to reach the final for the Mexican championship. There they would face the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, who dreamed of the championship.
In the first leg, played on the 'Volcán' Universitario field, América was superior to Tigres, but they were unable to put it on the scoreboard and left San Nicolás with a one-goal tie. The second leg, although America won with a resounding score of 3-0, was quite even until before the eighty minute.
What tipped the balance in favor of the locals was the expulsion of Raymundo Fulgencio, which left the Tigres team with ten elements. In overtime, América opened the scoring through former tiger Julián Quiñones. Then they also fired Nahuel Guzmán and everything became a blue-cream party.
What distinguishes América from other clubs in Mexico is that the demand in this institution does not stop at obtaining a championship. That is a duty, in any case. What is always asked of this team is to maintain prominence and make history game by game, so the purposes for André Jardine and his boys in 2024 are very simple: achieve the two-time championship and win the CONCACAF .
