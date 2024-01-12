The Colombia U-23 National Team already arranges the last details to start the Pre-Olympic that will be played in Venezuelan territory, where the team Hector Cardenas will debut against Ecuador next January 20th in the Brídigo Iriarte National Stadium of the city of Caracas, with the objective of having one of the two quotas that the Conmebol to go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

However, there is a player of the U-23 National Team that will be under the magnifying glass of City Group during this tournament. Depending on their individual and collective performance in Venezuelan territory.

📸 ̃! This is how the Colombia U23 National Team trained prior to their second international friendly against 🇩🇴#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/khiXDzvMHT — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) January 12, 2024

According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player interested in City Group is the 19-year-old winger, Josen Escobarwho belongs to Cali America and possibly can have participation during this Pre-Olympic.

Joseph Escobar with the Cali America He has been in 20 games with the Vallecaucanos, where he assisted on 2 occasions, and has participated in 1,538 minutes.

🔵🇨🇴 City Group are monitoring 19 year old Colombian right back Josen Escobar as talent for the future. There are several clubs interested in CD América fullback, City Group are keeping close eye on him. pic.twitter.com/R7vrlo9b1g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

It should be noted that the City Group It is organized by clubs from around the world such as Manchester City (England), Girona (Spain), New York City (United States), Palermo (Italy), Bolivar (Bolivia), Troyes (France), among others.

The future of the 19-year-old full-back will depend on his performance with the Colombia U-23 National Team, where it will be present in the group A of the Pre-Olympic, along with Venezuela, Ecuador, Brazil and Bolivia.

