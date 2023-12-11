We are one week away from concluding the Apertura 2023 tournament and while that happens, Club América, which advanced to the grand final, already has its leaders working to have the squad ready for the start of the upcoming Clausura 2024.
In this way, they want to shore up the squad André Jardine and they want to strengthen themselves in specific positions and there are two that are seen as essential, the two lateral ones (right and left). This is because on the right Miguel Layun will hang the boots and on the left side, Luis Fuentes He could leave at any time due to his 37-year veteran status.
Miguel Layun He retires after the grand final of the Apertura 2023 and Luis Fuentes With an advanced age of 37 years for his position, they make the board understand that an imminent generational change is required.
The polls for both positions have begun, since on both sides the only young people left are Salvador Reyes and Kevin Alvarezso more elements are required to provide supply and internal competition.
This weekend the first reports have emerged that several clubs are interested in repatriating the Mexican right-back who plays in the Genk from Belgium, Gerardo Arteagathis is what a reporter from TDN, Daniel Velascosince it is said that the player would be in the best position to negotiate to return to Mexican territory.
While on the left wing the object of desire is Omar Campos, a player who has been wanted for several months and his arrival could finally be finalized. Likewise, other footballers who have been linked to the azulcrema team are Eric Aguirre and Ricardo Chavez.
In this case, the main distinctive feature of all the players that are of interest to El Nido is that they are Mexican, that way the club does not have to complicate things with the issue of those not trained in Mexico and that way they intend to have these positions with pure Aztec elements.
