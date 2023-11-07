América has had a fantastic season in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX and has a guaranteed place in the league. The super-leading team is waiting for its rival at the big party of Mexican soccer.
The Eagles are guaranteed first place in the competition and their rival will come out of the play-in, in which four teams will compete for the last two tickets for the postseason.
In the new format of the competition, the seventh place in the general table will face the eighth and the ninth will face the tenth. The winner of the first duel will advance to the league directly, while the loser will face the winner of the other series to define the next classified.
Taking this into account, we tell you what the outlook may be for Club América facing the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Currently there are four teams that have a guaranteed place in the league: América, Tigres, Monterrey, Chivas.
Pumas, Atlético de San Luis, Xolos de Tijuana, Santos Laguna and Toluca still have a chance to advance directly to the league, although, depending on the combinations, they could also compete in the play-in.
Teams like León, Mazatlán, Puebla, Pachuca, FC Juárez and even Querétaro still have a chance to advance to the next round, although several combinations have to occur.
Atlas and Necaxa are eliminated and Cruz Azul practically needs a miracle.
The rival América will come out of the second round of the play-in, that is, when the loser of the duel between seventh and eighth place faces the winner of the duel between ninth and tenth.
At this moment, Xolos de Tijuana, Toluca, León Santos Laguna could be América’s rival, although this will change during the last day of Apertura 2023.
#Américas #rivals #Liguilla